Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

BWS employees alerted to threat of identity theft after cybersecurity attack

By Dillon Ancheta and Allyson Blair
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply officials confirmed the agency may have been impacted as a result of a cybersecurity attack targeting one of their vendors Sunday night.

The BWS said they were notified of a ransomware attack involving their timekeeping, payroll and private cloud service vendor Kronos, which is a worldwide company.

As a precaution, BWS said they alerted upwards of 600 employees that they may be at risk of identity theft.

The scope of the attack wasn’t immediately clear to the BWS, however they are fairly certain no customer information was jeopardized.

“Initially, it’s a question of trying to determine what the scope of the attack is, what the type of the attack is. The notification we received from the vendor just alluded to the fact that it was ransomware, but no details as far as the scope,” Program Administrator and BWS Chief Information Officer Henderson Nuuhiwa said.

Employees are being told to monitor their credit information and finances online for any unusual activity. So far, there have been no reports of identity theft involving BWS employees, however they want employees to remain vigilant.

“Our board of Water Supply customers are not affected by this cybersecurity attack,” Ellen Kitamura, BWS deputy manager, reiterated. “We have very limited information from the vendor at this time, so we’re working with them to try to resolve the issue,”

This is the second cyberattack that has impacted a City and County of Honolulu agency in the last week.

On Thursday, online servers for operators of the city bus and Handi-Van services were knocked offline. The city’s Department of Transportation Services previously said it showed signs of a ransomware attack ― but there was no specific demand for money in return.

At last check, the city said they were working with the FBI and Honolulu police to gather evidence.

[Read more: Cyberattack disables access to online servers for operator of the city bus, Handi-Van]

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke seen rising from the Kaimuki home Sunday.
Family dog killed in Kaimuki house fire; 2 adults escape uninjured
Moped rider killed in Oahu’s 43rd traffic fatality of 2021
An ahu, or stone monument, was erected fronting the U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Headquarters.
Native Hawaiians ‘outraged’ over water contamination call for dismantling of Red Hill tanks
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 215 new infections, 5 COVID-related deaths
Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence...
Florida man accused of murdering woman nearly 40 years ago extradited to Hawaii

Latest News

The vehicle crashed through the windows along the parking lot side of the building Monday.
Car crashes into First Hawaiian Bank Kapiolani branch
The Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit is spearheading the work.
Cleanup efforts continue at the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft
BWS says it would be difficult to supply the Navy's entire Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water...
BWS says it would be difficult to help supply Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's water demands
File photo
Latest test results show no sign of contamination in public water system, but BWS remains concerned