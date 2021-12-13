BWS employees alerted to threat of identity theft after cybersecurity attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply officials confirmed the agency may have been impacted as a result of a cybersecurity attack targeting one of their vendors Sunday night.

The BWS said they were notified of a ransomware attack involving their timekeeping, payroll and private cloud service vendor Kronos, which is a worldwide company.

As a precaution, BWS said they alerted upwards of 600 employees that they may be at risk of identity theft.

The scope of the attack wasn’t immediately clear to the BWS, however they are fairly certain no customer information was jeopardized.

“Initially, it’s a question of trying to determine what the scope of the attack is, what the type of the attack is. The notification we received from the vendor just alluded to the fact that it was ransomware, but no details as far as the scope,” Program Administrator and BWS Chief Information Officer Henderson Nuuhiwa said.

Employees are being told to monitor their credit information and finances online for any unusual activity. So far, there have been no reports of identity theft involving BWS employees, however they want employees to remain vigilant.

“Our board of Water Supply customers are not affected by this cybersecurity attack,” Ellen Kitamura, BWS deputy manager, reiterated. “We have very limited information from the vendor at this time, so we’re working with them to try to resolve the issue,”

This is the second cyberattack that has impacted a City and County of Honolulu agency in the last week.

On Thursday, online servers for operators of the city bus and Handi-Van services were knocked offline. The city’s Department of Transportation Services previously said it showed signs of a ransomware attack ― but there was no specific demand for money in return.

At last check, the city said they were working with the FBI and Honolulu police to gather evidence.

