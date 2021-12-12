University Lab School takes Division II HHSAA girls volleyball Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University Lab School girls volleyball team was crowned 2021 HHSAA Division II Championship over Le Jardin on Saturday.

The Jr. Bows took down the Bulldogs 28-26, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

This marks ULS’ first State title since 1990.

Jr. Bows Milan Ah Yat led the way for ULS with a match-high 32 kills.

The Jr. Bows cap off a 19-week ILH volleyball season with a State Championship.

