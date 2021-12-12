Tributes
University Lab School takes Division II HHSAA girls volleyball Championship

The University Lab School girls volleyball team was crowned 2021 HHSAA Division II Championship...
The University Lab School girls volleyball team was crowned 2021 HHSAA Division II Championship over Le Jardin on Saturday.(University Lab)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University Lab School girls volleyball team was crowned 2021 HHSAA Division II Championship over Le Jardin on Saturday.

The Jr. Bows took down the Bulldogs 28-26, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

This marks ULS’ first State title since 1990.

Jr. Bows Milan Ah Yat led the way for ULS with a match-high 32 kills.

The Jr. Bows cap off a 19-week ILH volleyball season with a State Championship.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

