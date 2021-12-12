Tributes
State leader calls for shutdown of Red Hill fuel facility as Navy grapples with tainted water system

Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill Storage facility where a recent state test found petroleum levels of up to 350 times over the safe level for drinking water.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Navy officials say they’re confident they found the source of the fuel leak into the water system, some state leaders say a shutdown of the underground facility is needed to make sure it never happens again.

Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill fuel storage facility where a recent state test found petroleum levels of up to 350 times over the safe level for drinking water.

“You can’t suspend leaks,” said State Rep. Bob McDermott. “And this is due to metal fatigue and cracks, the concrete containment is like a cup that holds the steel tanks in place — it is now failing.”

McDermott wrote a letter to Gov. David Ige and the state Department of Health, asking for a permanent shutdown of the Red Hill fuel storage facility.

“They’ve outlived their usefulness,” said McDermott.

In the letter, McDermott attached the 2008 Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Groundwater Protection Plan, which focuses on long-term mitigation.

The state representative points to the executive summary which states: “In addition, the SI concluded that the aging of the Facility will increase the possibility that such a release could occur as a result of the leaks breaching both the steel liners and concrete containment of the tanks.”

It also says, “While the tank steel liners have been repaired, the concrete containment cannot be maintained.”

“I feel for those families who live there,” said McDermott. “Even though they’re getting paid and can live in a hotel, the inconvenience is tremendous. And we owe our military families better than this.”

In a statement Saturday, the Navy said that a 2018 destructive analysis study found no cracks or flaking on the concrete behind the steel tanker, and tests also revealed the tanks to be in good condition.

In addition, the Navy says there is no evidence to suggest concrete surrounding the tanks is deteriorating over time.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Josh Green feels they could take a different approach to making sure the aquifer is safe.

“I was actually in the tanks, they’re not crumbling tanks, but there is of course concern,” Green said. “I have asked the governor to be in the process of moving the fuel above ground.”

Green met with Navy officials and toured the tanks Friday.

Green spoke with engineers, water quality teams and divers who are working to remove the contaminated top layer of the well.

He admits moving the tanks above ground is a lengthy process.

“It is not like moving a small amount of fuel from one tank to another or filling up the gas tank. We’re talking about tanks, literally larger than a professional football field,” Green explained.

“I would say in the immediate short term, Red Hill will stay shutdown until we’ve had abundant opportunity to make sure that there’s no further leakage and that it’s been cleaned up.”

The Navy says they are currently preparing a contingency plan to protect the Navy well and capture any contaminants to prevent spread in the aquifer.

