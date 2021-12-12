Need to ship out last-minute Christmas gifts? USPS extends Saturday hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays soon approaching, select post offices across Hawaii will be extending their business hours.

The US Postal Service is extending hours at its Ala Moana, Kihei, Makiki and Waialae Kahala offices on Saturday to accommodate the rush of customers shipping out last-minute Christmas packages.

The extended retail hours, known as “Santa-days,” will take place on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

“We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” said USPS Holiday Spokesperson Gaye Ibara. “We hope these extended retail hours will make it easier for our customers to ship out their packages to their friends and family across the nation.”

“All of our retail team — post masters, station managers, retail clerks, carriers — we’re all just excited for this season. This is our Super Bowl, this is where we shine,” said Misty Wilhelm, a retail support specialist. “So any time the customer comes to see us, we’re happy to help.”

USPS said it expects to deliver more than 12 billion pieces of mail and about 950 million packages nationwide between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

Here’s a list of extended Saturday hours:

Ala Moana Post Office: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kihei Post Office: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Makiki Post Office: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Waialae Kahala Post Office: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

