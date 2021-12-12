Moped rider killed in Oahu’s 43rd traffic fatality of 2021

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a moped crash near Aloha Stadium.

According to Honolulu police, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. when the man was heading eastbound on Kamehameha Highway. He veered left off the roadway and hit the curb.

Police said the man was ejected from the moped and collided with a metal pole before coming to rest in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

This marks Oahu’s 43rd traffic fatality of the year compared to 48 this time during 2020.

