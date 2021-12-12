Kenya’s Saina takes first place overall in 2021 Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 Honolulu Marathon wrapped up on Sunday, where the top finishers broke through the white tape in impressive fashion.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Saina took home the first overall finish for the men with an impressive clip of 2:14:32.

“My first experience here, my training meet, my last edition and I was hoping also to put up much better minutes of which I did today.” Saina told reporters after the finish. ”I feel so great, I like the place very good.”

On the women’s side, Canada’s Lanni Marchant got the top spot with another impressive time of 2:41:25, an amazing feat for the Canadian who made her return to major running after a hip injury.

“Yeah its amazing, you never know when you have major injuries or illnesses you never know what running is going to look like after that.” Marchant said. “I’ve been able to work my way back has been something to be really excited about.”

Rounding out the top three on the women’s side was Nashville’s Grace Oetting and Colorado’s Sarah Guhl.

The second and third place finishers for the men were a pair from the Big Island.

The first time local residents finished in the top three since the 70′s with Volcano’s John Benner coming in at 2:35:33 to take second place, just a day after taking First in the Merrie Mile competition.

“Prior to today, I’ve never run more than 20 miles, the most I’ve raced was like a half so I really had no idea what was going to happen after that, its kind of uncharted territory for me.” Benner said. “I just got like this rush of adrenaline and I couldn’t stop saying lets go it was so fun, the crowd was awesome on the home stretch, definitely pushed me to sprint at the end of 26 miles.”

