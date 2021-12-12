Kamehameha snags back-to-back HHSAA Division I girls volleyball Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kamehameha Schools girls volleyball team returned to the top of Divison I with a second consecutive HHSAA Championship.

The Warriors swept Punahou on Saturday night at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

KSK was crowned State Champs in 2019, but a season was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic — This marks the Warriors’ 18th straight title game appearance.

Kamehameha’s Devin Kahahawai put up a match-high 16 kills with seven digs and two assists, while Maui Robins notched a double double of 14 kills and 15 digs.

Punahou finishes as the State runner up, even though they won the ILH Championship.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.