Kamehameha snags back-to-back HHSAA Division I girls volleyball Championships
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:43 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kamehameha Schools girls volleyball team returned to the top of Divison I with a second consecutive HHSAA Championship.
The Warriors swept Punahou on Saturday night at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.
KSK was crowned State Champs in 2019, but a season was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic — This marks the Warriors’ 18th straight title game appearance.
Kamehameha’s Devin Kahahawai put up a match-high 16 kills with seven digs and two assists, while Maui Robins notched a double double of 14 kills and 15 digs.
Punahou finishes as the State runner up, even though they won the ILH Championship.
