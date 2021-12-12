HPD: ‘Suspicious package’ found along Honolulu marathon route not a threat
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ‘suspicious package’ that caused a temporary re-route for Honolulu Marathon runners Sunday was found to not be a threat, according to Honolulu Police.
The package was discovered and reported to police along the eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway near Nenue Street around 10 a.m.
Police didn’t provide a description of the item, but bomb squad officials were called out to investigate.
Runners participating in the marathon were re-routed onto the westbound lanes of the highway.
By 10:30 a.m., Honolulu police said the investigation was complete and there was no threat found. The all clear was given and traffic and marathon route returned to normal.
