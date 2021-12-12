Tributes
HPD: ‘Suspicious package’ found along Honolulu marathon route not a threat

Police, bomb squad responded to the report of a suspicious package but found no credible threat.
Police, bomb squad responded to the report of a suspicious package but found no credible threat.(Traffic Cameras)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ‘suspicious package’ that caused a temporary re-route for Honolulu Marathon runners Sunday was found to not be a threat, according to Honolulu Police.

The package was discovered and reported to police along the eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway near Nenue Street around 10 a.m.

Police didn’t provide a description of the item, but bomb squad officials were called out to investigate.

Runners participating in the marathon were re-routed onto the westbound lanes of the highway.

By 10:30 a.m., Honolulu police said the investigation was complete and there was no threat found. The all clear was given and traffic and marathon route returned to normal.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

