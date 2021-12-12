HPD: ‘Suspicious package’ found along Honolulu marathon route not a threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ‘suspicious package’ that caused a temporary re-route for Honolulu Marathon runners Sunday was found to not be a threat, according to Honolulu Police.

The package was discovered and reported to police along the eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway near Nenue Street around 10 a.m.

Police didn’t provide a description of the item, but bomb squad officials were called out to investigate.

Runners participating in the marathon were re-routed onto the westbound lanes of the highway.

UPDATE: The HPD bomb squad assessed the suspicious package and determined it was not a threat. The all-clear was given. Traffic and @HNLmarathon operations are back to normal. #HonoluluPD #cchnl #hitraffic — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) December 12, 2021

By 10:30 a.m., Honolulu police said the investigation was complete and there was no threat found. The all clear was given and traffic and marathon route returned to normal.

