Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 215 new infections, 5 COVID-related deaths

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.(Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported five additional COVID-related fatalities on Sunday, pushing the death toll from the virus to 1,058.

The state also reported 215 new cases.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 89,229.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,493 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 165 were on Oahu
  • 14 on Maui
  • 16 on Hawaii Island
  • 11 on Kauai
  • 3 on Molokai

There were also six people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees from Sura Hawaii will soon be getting paid $220,000 in back wages.
Owner of Honolulu eatery ordered to pay employees back wages
Samples collected by the state Health Department at the Navy’s Red Hill water shaft found...
Navy ‘confident’ that it’s found source of fuel leak into water system, but lawmakers are skeptical
Firefighters say Ford is living proof that CPR saves lives and they encourage the public to...
‘I owe them my life’: Man who suffered heart attack thanks first responders who saved him
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Vinnie, a two-year-old Cane Corso from Wahiawa, will compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog...
Good dog! Vinnie the cane corso is on a journey from Wahiawa to Westminster

Latest News

Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill facility where a recent state test found...
State leader calls for shut down of Red Hill fuel facility as Navy grapples with tainted water system
Running for a cause, parents set to run Honolulu Marathon for their late son
For these parents, the Honolulu Marathon is more than a race — it’s a promise to their son
Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill Storage facility where a recent state test found...
State leader calls for shutdown of Red Hill fuel facility as Navy grapples with tainted water system
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through Monday
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through Monday