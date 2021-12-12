Portion of Harding Ave. in Kaimuki closed after house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least one Kaimuki home was damaged in a fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the home near Harding Ave. and 13th Ave. around 10 a.m. Smoke was seen rising from the area from miles away.

First responders shut down shut down Harding between Koko Head Ave. and 14th Ave.

So far there have been no reports of any injuries. Official details from HFD are pending.

This story will be updated.

