Former UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro finalizes transfer, commits to rival San Jose State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii and Saint louis school quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has found his new home turf.

The former ‘Bow announcing on Saturday his commitment to Mountain West Conference Rival San Jose State University via social media.

Cordeiro announced his exit from the Rainbow Warriors program on December 1st, which ignited an eye opening discussion into the current state of the UH football team.

After weeks of speculation, the signal caller is now set to stay in the Mountain West and face Hawaii sometime next season.

The former Crusader’s is the only UH football player to surpass 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a career.

The Redshirt sophomore has two more years of NCAA eligibility left.

