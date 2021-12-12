Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Former UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro finalizes transfer, commits to rival San Jose State

UH junior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro approaches the line
UH junior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro approaches the line(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:54 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii and Saint louis school quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has found his new home turf.

The former ‘Bow announcing on Saturday his commitment to Mountain West Conference Rival San Jose State University via social media.

Cordeiro announced his exit from the Rainbow Warriors program on December 1st, which ignited an eye opening discussion into the current state of the UH football team.

After weeks of speculation, the signal caller is now set to stay in the Mountain West and face Hawaii sometime next season.

The former Crusader’s is the only UH football player to surpass 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a career.

The Redshirt sophomore has two more years of NCAA eligibility left.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees from Sura Hawaii will soon be getting paid $220,000 in back wages.
Owner of Honolulu eatery ordered to pay employees back wages
Samples collected by the state Health Department at the Navy’s Red Hill water shaft found...
Navy ‘confident’ that it’s found source of fuel leak into water system, but lawmakers are skeptical
Navy mother Jamie Simic is hospitalized after drinking and smelling fumes from tainted Navy...
‘They failed us’: More people report hospitalizations from tainted water
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
State lab has now detected 12 cases of Omicron in Hawaii
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
GPS data now evidence against HPD officers accused of chasing car, fleeing crash scene

Latest News

Running for a cause, parents set to run Honolulu Marathon for their late son
For these parents, the Honolulu Marathon is more than a race — it’s a promise to their son
Running for a cause, parents set to run Honolulu Marathon for their late son
Running for a cause, parents set to run Honolulu Marathon for their late son
Head coach Todd Graham addresses recent criticism of toxic culture within UH football
Head coach Todd Graham addresses recent criticism of toxic culture within UH football
Head coach Todd Graham addresses recent criticism of toxic culture within UH football
Head coach Todd Graham addresses recent criticism of toxic culture within UH football