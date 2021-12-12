Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through Monday

Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through Monday
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through Monday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Breezy to occasionally strong trade winds will persist into the middle of next week, with a brief decrease in trade wind speeds possible toward the end of the week. Showery low clouds arriving on the trade winds will dampen windward and mountain areas fairly often, with a few showers spreading leeward on the smaller islands. A frontal remnant moving in from the NE Monday night into Tuesday night will bring more widespread shower coverage, while also bringing a brief surge in trade wind speeds.

A building longer period north swell will pick up the surf to near High Surf Advisory thresholds late Tuesday through Wednesday. Locally strong trades in the vicinity and upstream of the islands, along with some north swell wrap, will maintain elevated, choppy surf along most eastern facing shores through early next week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees from Sura Hawaii will soon be getting paid $220,000 in back wages.
Owner of Honolulu eatery ordered to pay employees back wages
Samples collected by the state Health Department at the Navy’s Red Hill water shaft found...
Navy ‘confident’ that it’s found source of fuel leak into water system, but lawmakers are skeptical
Navy mother Jamie Simic is hospitalized after drinking and smelling fumes from tainted Navy...
‘They failed us’: More people report hospitalizations from tainted water
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
State lab has now detected 12 cases of Omicron in Hawaii
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
GPS data now evidence against HPD officers accused of chasing car, fleeing crash scene

Latest News

Winds will be in the 15 to 20 mph range, bringing passing showers.
Forecast: Breezy trades, passing showers for the weekend
Winds will be in the 15 to 20 mph range, bringing passing showers.
Breezy trade wind weekend ahead
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, December 10, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, December 10, 2021
Guy Hagi's Friday weather forecast.
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend