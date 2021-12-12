Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to linger through Monday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Breezy to occasionally strong trade winds will persist into the middle of next week, with a brief decrease in trade wind speeds possible toward the end of the week. Showery low clouds arriving on the trade winds will dampen windward and mountain areas fairly often, with a few showers spreading leeward on the smaller islands. A frontal remnant moving in from the NE Monday night into Tuesday night will bring more widespread shower coverage, while also bringing a brief surge in trade wind speeds.

A building longer period north swell will pick up the surf to near High Surf Advisory thresholds late Tuesday through Wednesday. Locally strong trades in the vicinity and upstream of the islands, along with some north swell wrap, will maintain elevated, choppy surf along most eastern facing shores through early next week.

