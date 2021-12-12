Florida man accused of murdering woman nearly 40 years ago extradited to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Florida man indicted for murder in the death of a woman in Hawaii nearly 40 years ago was extradited to Oahu on Friday to stand trial.

Thomas Garner is charged with murdering 25-year-old Kathy Hicks, whose body was found along Nuuanu Pali Drive in 1982.

Reports indicated she had been assaulted and strangled to death.

Related Coverage:

The cold case was reopened after DNA from Garner, who is now 61, was matched to evidence at the crime scene through a national database.

Garner is already serving a life sentence in Florida for another woman’s murder in 1984.

His bail is set at $2,000,000.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.