Florida man accused of murdering woman nearly 40 years ago extradited to Hawaii

Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence...
Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence from the scene where 25-year-old Kathy Hick's body was found in 1982.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Florida man indicted for murder in the death of a woman in Hawaii nearly 40 years ago was extradited to Oahu on Friday to stand trial.

Thomas Garner is charged with murdering 25-year-old Kathy Hicks, whose body was found along Nuuanu Pali Drive in 1982.

Reports indicated she had been assaulted and strangled to death.

The cold case was reopened after DNA from Garner, who is now 61, was matched to evidence at the crime scene through a national database.

Garner is already serving a life sentence in Florida for another woman’s murder in 1984.

His bail is set at $2,000,000.

