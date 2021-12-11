Good dog! Vinnie the cane corso is on a journey from Wahiawa to Westminster

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 2-year-old show dog from Wahiawa named Vinnie is turning heads in competitions up and down the West Coast. The cane corso comes from a line of winners.

“His father is actually Hawaii’s first champion cane corso. We started a legacy here in Hawaii when it comes to this breed,” said Raquel Tugaoen, owner of Diamond Cut Kennels.

The professional dog breeder started putting him in dog shows when he was 7 months old.

“Show dogs are pageantry work in the dog world,” she said.

Vinnie’s stage name is Diamond Cut Aumakua’s Vengeance. You’ll hear that mouthful when he’s introduced at January’s Super Bowl of dog shows, Westminster.

It’s why Tugaoen got so emotional when she made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“I just wanted to let you guys know that we made it to Westminster,” she said, fighting through tears.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show invited Vinnie to compete in its annual gala in January. He’ll stand snout to snout with other top dogs vying to be the best in show.

It’s a big deal in dog circles.

“That’s like a dream come true,” Tugaoen said. “The Westminster is like the Olympics of all dog shows.”

To get ready for Westminster, Vinnie’s been training with a handler in California. Tugaoen has poured her heart and soul ― and a lot of money ― into his training.

“A lot goes into training, learning how to stand properly, move properly, walk properly, look pretty, " she said, with a laugh.

Raquel knew she had a winner when Vinnie was just a puppy, and he’s got a team behind him.

“You can’t do this all alone. You have to have a team behind you to support you,” she said.

At Westminster, Vinnie will strut his stuff in Madison Square Garden.

“I’m in awe. I still can’t believe he’s even selected to go,” Tugaoen said.

Raquel believes her dog has a shot at a title. But no matter what happens, getting an invite to Westminster means he’s already a champ.

