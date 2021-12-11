Residents affected by tainted water could be displaced through Christmas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Friday, residents displaced because of the contaminated water learned they won’t be spending the holidays in their own homes.

“So, I am disappointed to tell you, but I have to be honest with you to tell you that we’re not going to be able to move you back into your homes for Christmas,” said Major General Joseph Ryan of the 25th Infantry Division Commander.

“It’s unfortunate that the Navy’s negligence has caused us to have to evacuate our homes,” said Christine Roberts who is a state worker living in Navy Housing, Radford Terrace.

Roberts said it was a challenge finding somewhere to stay in the meantime.

“It’s been absolutely awful,” Roberts said. “I contacted the Navy to see if I could get lodging and they told me to call the EOC number.”

“I called the EOC number, and they said that they could not help me because I was not active duty.” Robert said the Army helped get her family situated in a hotel Saturday.

But Ryan said in a week from now, there will be no more contracted hotels. Instead families will get an over 500-dollar stipend.

Roberts said as a civilian, she hasn’t received the same promises as active duty servicemembers.

“We’ve all been fighting,” said Roberts. “It just it’s unfortunate that we have to claw our way to get what we need.”

Several advocacy groups including the Sierra Club, Hawaii Peace & Justice and Aina Aloha economic futures marched on the state capitol on Friday with frustrated residents demanding accountability from the Navy.

“It has been tremendously frustrating and difficult to comprehend, because our trust in the military has really been put to the test,” said Mai Hall who also lives in Radford Terrace.

“We knew about this issue since 2014 and it’s been a successive attempt at really buffoonery and messing up this issue, said Dr. Kamanamaikalani Beamer, a former state water resource management commissioner. “It’s a lot of grief and mourning, with the realization that we have to work together now, there is no other alternative.”

The Navy said they hope to have the systems flushed before Christmas, which is the only hope for Roberts, whose house still reeks of fuel.

“I just went in my house today to feed my dog,” Roberts said. “I have a headache right now, the houses are so toxic.”

Without a solution, she says the holiday season isn’t looking bright this year.

“I can’t wrap gifts for my kids, I can’t cook a Christmas dinner,” said Roberts. “I can’t do all the family traditions that my family is used to us doing.”

The Navy does have a list of resources for displaced residents on its website.

