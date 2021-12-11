Rainstorm ruptures 100-year-old irrigation system in Wailuku

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday night’s storm damaged a century-old irrigation system in Wailuku.

Hokuao Pellegrino, President of Hui O Na Wai Eha – a non-profit organization which advocates for protection of the Wailuku and Waihee rivers and Waiehu and Waikapu streams – took video of water shooting 60 feet into the sky Monday morning in Happy Valley.

He was back with his drone on Friday assessing the damage to the busted siphon.

“Based on our hui’s assessment, it looks like the break is somewhere about one, one-and-a-half-feet wide. It looks like there’s two breaks kind of in a similar area,” Pellegrino said.

Pellegrino said the irrigation system is a critical source of water for agriculture. He said it moves irrigation water from Waiehu and Waihee to Wailuku and Waikapu.

“The system has failed, and people are without water,” he said. “Both large users from Mahi Pono to Maui Tropical Plantation, all the way down to the small kuleana kalo farmers.”

Pellegrino guesses the damage was done by boulders that came crashing down during the storm.

The ruptured siphon belongs to Wailuku Water Company.

The company didn’t return any of Hawaii News Now’s messages. However, the company’s president Avery Chumbley told The Maui News there is no estimated timeframe for repairs.

“The problem is, it looks like this break is right on the crest of where the waterfall is,” Pellegrino said. “So that’s going to pose challenges for fixing. So, we don’t know how long it’s going to take for the system to be repaired.”

Chumbley told the Maui News the flow of water was stopped to end the fountaining in Wailuku.

Pellegrino said in the meantime, getting water to kalo farmers should be a priority for Wailuku Water Company so they don’t lose their crops.

“We’ve been getting phone calls from different kalo farmers, both in Waiehu and Waihee who either don’t have any water right now or have a minimal amount of water.”

