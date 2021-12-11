Tributes
Owner of Honolulu eatery ordered to pay employees back wages

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of employees from popular Honolulu eatery Sura Hawaii will soon be getting paid $220,000 in back wages.

The Department of Labor is ordering Sujin Tomita, the owner of the Korean restaurant, to compensate her 71 workers.

Investigators say she paid many of her workers less than minimum wage and no overtime.

The business has not responded to our requests for comment.

