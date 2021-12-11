Owner of Honolulu eatery ordered to pay employees back wages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of employees from popular Honolulu eatery Sura Hawaii will soon be getting paid $220,000 in back wages.

The Department of Labor is ordering Sujin Tomita, the owner of the Korean restaurant, to compensate her 71 workers.

Investigators say she paid many of her workers less than minimum wage and no overtime.

The business has not responded to our requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.