Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘I owe them my life’: Man who suffered heart attack thanks first responders who saved him

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A windward Oahu man who collapsed this past summer got the chance Thursday to thank the first responders who saved his life.

In August, Jordan Ford been working around his house and had just finished taking a shower when he suddenly collapsed. The 31-year-old was suffering from a heart attack and had become unresponsive.

Ford’s wife immediately called 911 for help and the Honolulu Fire Department rushed to his home in Maunawili.

Firefighters quickly stepped into action, providing CPR and using a defibrillator to administer shocks before paramedics arrived.

When EMS was on the scene, paramedics took over care and transported Ford to Adventist Health Castle. He has since recovered from the incident.

“I owe all of them my life, everyone behind me,” Ford said. “It means a lot that they were so quick and I have no recollection of any of it, but clearly they’re dedicated and I just want to thank them.”

During the heartfelt reunion, Ford expressed his gratitude and presented lei to the first responders who helped him that day.

Firefighters said Ford is living proof that CPR saves lives and they encourage the public to learn the skill.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees from Sura Hawaii will soon be getting paid $220,000 in back wages.
Owner of Honolulu eatery ordered to pay employees back wages
Samples collected by the state Health Department at the Navy’s Red Hill water shaft found...
Navy ‘confident’ that it’s found source of fuel leak into water system, but lawmakers are skeptical
Navy mother Jamie Simic is hospitalized after drinking and smelling fumes from tainted Navy...
‘They failed us’: More people report hospitalizations from tainted water
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
GPS data now evidence against HPD officers accused of chasing car, fleeing crash scene
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
State lab has now detected 12 cases of Omicron in Hawaii

Latest News

‘I owe them my life’: Man who suffered heart attack thanks firefighters who saved him
‘I owe them my life’: Man who suffered heart attack thanks firefighters who saved him
Officials said NextHealth clinic had been offering COVID testing at the Four Seasons Resort in...
DOH issues cease-and-desist, $58K fine to COVID testing clinic on Maui
Dozens of people held signs outside of the capitol calling for the Red Hill Fuel Storage...
Residents affected by tainted water could be displaced through Christmas
Hokuao Pellegrino, President of Hui O Na Wai Eha, took video of water shooting 60 feet into the...
Rainstorm ruptures century-old irrigation system in Wailuku