‘I owe them my life’: Man who suffered heart attack thanks first responders who saved him

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A windward Oahu man who collapsed this past summer got the chance Thursday to thank the first responders who saved his life.

In August, Jordan Ford been working around his house and had just finished taking a shower when he suddenly collapsed. The 31-year-old was suffering from a heart attack and had become unresponsive.

Ford’s wife immediately called 911 for help and the Honolulu Fire Department rushed to his home in Maunawili.

Firefighters quickly stepped into action, providing CPR and using a defibrillator to administer shocks before paramedics arrived.

When EMS was on the scene, paramedics took over care and transported Ford to Adventist Health Castle. He has since recovered from the incident.

“I owe all of them my life, everyone behind me,” Ford said. “It means a lot that they were so quick and I have no recollection of any of it, but clearly they’re dedicated and I just want to thank them.”

During the heartfelt reunion, Ford expressed his gratitude and presented lei to the first responders who helped him that day.

Firefighters said Ford is living proof that CPR saves lives and they encourage the public to learn the skill.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.