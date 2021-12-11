Hawaii reports 8 COVID-related deaths, 189 new infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported eight additional COVID-related fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the virus to 1,053.

The state also reported 189 new cases.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 89,014.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,400 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

134 were on Oahu

17 on Maui

10 on Hawaii Island

15 on Kauai

7 on Molokai

There were also six people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

