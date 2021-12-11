Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 8 COVID-related deaths, 189 new infections

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported eight additional COVID-related fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the virus to 1,053.

The state also reported 189 new cases.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 89,014.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,400 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 134 were on Oahu
  • 17 on Maui
  • 10 on Hawaii Island
  • 15 on Kauai
  • 7 on Molokai

There were also six people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samples collected by the state Health Department at the Navy’s Red Hill water shaft found...
Navy ‘confident’ that it’s found source of fuel leak into water system, but lawmakers are skeptical
Employees from Sura Hawaii will soon be getting paid $220,000 in back wages.
Owner of Honolulu eatery ordered to pay employees back wages
Navy mother Jamie Simic is hospitalized after drinking and smelling fumes from tainted Navy...
‘They failed us’: More people report hospitalizations from tainted water
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
GPS data now evidence against HPD officers accused of chasing car, fleeing crash scene
The state Laboratory is now equipped to test for the coronavirus.
State lab has now detected 12 cases of Omicron in Hawaii

Latest News

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Dozens of people held signs outside of the capitol calling for the Red Hill Fuel Storage...
Residents affected by tainted water could be displaced through Christmas
On Friday, residents displaced because of the contaminated water learned they won’t be spending...
Residents affected by tainted water could be displaced through Christmas