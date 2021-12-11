Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Breezy trades, passing showers for the weekend

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:42 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy easterly trades are expected through the weekend, bringing passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, mostly during the nighttime and morning hours. Most of the showers will remain on the light side. Trades will become locally windy for some areas, such as Maui County and Hawaii Island, later in the weekend. A wind advisory may be possible.

Strong trades will continue next week as a cold front moves into the area from the north-northeast. We aren’t anticipating heavy rain from this system, but there will be an increase in winds and showers Monday night through midweek. Some showers could be pushed into leeward areas during this time.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for most coastal waters from Oahu to Hawaii Island due to the strong winds and seas to 10 feet.

For surf, your best bet will be the north shores as a small north-northwest swell slowly declines into the weekend. A new north swell is expected late Sunday night or Monday morning, with advisory level surf for north shores Monday night into Tuesday. The strong trades will bring rough surf for east facing shores for the next several days, with small background surf for south shores lowering through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Winds will be in the 15 to 20 mph range, bringing passing showers.
Breezy trade wind weekend ahead

Most Read

Jayden Bonilla was hospitalized from severe swelling after a shower.
Investigation into Navy’s tainted water extends to civilian housing project in Ewa Beach
The state Health Department reported Wednesday night that a second Navy water well tested...
DOH: Petroleum levels more than double safe limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Navy mother Jamie Simic is hospitalized after drinking and smelling fumes from tainted Navy...
‘They failed us’: More people report hospitalizations from tainted water
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
GPS data now evidence against HPD officers accused of chasing car, fleeing crash scene
Honolulu city buses
Cyberattack disables access to online servers for operator of the city bus, Handi-Van

Latest News

Winds will be in the 15 to 20 mph range, bringing passing showers.
Breezy trade wind weekend ahead
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, December 10, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, December 10, 2021
Guy Hagi's Friday weather forecast.
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend