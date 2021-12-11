Forecast: Breezy trades, passing showers for the weekend

Breezy easterly trades are expected through the weekend, bringing passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, mostly during the nighttime and morning hours. Most of the showers will remain on the light side. Trades will become locally windy for some areas, such as Maui County and Hawaii Island, later in the weekend. A wind advisory may be possible.

Strong trades will continue next week as a cold front moves into the area from the north-northeast. We aren’t anticipating heavy rain from this system, but there will be an increase in winds and showers Monday night through midweek. Some showers could be pushed into leeward areas during this time.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for most coastal waters from Oahu to Hawaii Island due to the strong winds and seas to 10 feet.

For surf, your best bet will be the north shores as a small north-northwest swell slowly declines into the weekend. A new north swell is expected late Sunday night or Monday morning, with advisory level surf for north shores Monday night into Tuesday. The strong trades will bring rough surf for east facing shores for the next several days, with small background surf for south shores lowering through the weekend.

