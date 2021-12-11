Board of Water Supply: More test wells must be drilled to find and track movement of fuel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid concerns and confusion over the Navy’s tainted water supply, civilian officials say pinpointing exactly where fuel is located underground won’t be easy.

According to Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer and Manager Ernest Lau, more test wells need to be drilled ― and fast.

“What we don’t know is actually the ultimate destination of this fuel that we suspect has leaked out of the tanks and now traveled across the valley,” Lau said. “Where does it ultimately end up?”

But more test wells will require cooperation from the Navy.

BWS officials confirm the agency is already in talks with landowners in Halawa Valley about drilling test wells on their properties, but add it’s critical for the Navy to dig more test wells on its land, too.

“Basically it’s like drilling a water well but a smaller diameter,” Lau said.

He says it’s one of the only ways to find and track the movement of the fuel.

“To try and locate the plume moving underground,” said Lau.

BWS Water Quality Division Program Administrator Erwin Kawata added, “It’s to understand it’s direction. Where it’s going and how much is present.”

They say the information is crucial in preventing the contamination of more sources, including those serving the general public.

But if and when more test wells might be drilled is still unclear.

“I don’t know if that’s part of a plan,” Lau said. “So that’s something we’d like to discuss with the Navy and the Department of Health.”

This wouldn’t be the first monitoring well in the area.

The Navy has some around the Red Hill fuel facility. The Board of Water Supply says it also has one on its land at the reservoir on the Moanalua side of the Red Hill facility.

“That test well took us about a year to install. But that’s starting with all of the design. Having all the permits in place,” Kawata said.

Officials say under the absolute best case scenario, digging new ones would take at least eight months.

Meanwhile, there’s concern fuel could make it to the city’s water supply before then. “We don’t know. We have a very rough estimate. It could be six months to a year,” Lau said.

For now, Board of Water Supply tests have not detected any petroleum in its system.

As a precaution, the agency’s shut down three of its wells. Officials admit keeping up with demand will be a challenge as the crisis drags on.

“Right now, during the cooler times of the year, we’re able to sustain that,” Kawata said.

“What’s going to be really critical is when we move into the summer next year when water demand is much higher. That’s the time of year we normally pump more water. That’s when we’re going to find out how well our stations are able to accommodate that.”

Engineers say the other key to tracking the fuel is test results from the Navy, which they say has often been delayed and confusing.

