These creative kids at Palama Settlement got an early Christmas gift

By Kainoa Enos
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KALIHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five lucky students from the Palama Settlement Digital Arts class were given their very own iPads on Thursday.

The settlement’s Digital Arts Academy head Jasper Wong received a grant of $8,000 this past fall from The Creative City Fund founded by Karen Chang Blangiardi.

Wong said he is very grateful for the support.

“I know what an art and technology school at Palama Settlement could do for this community that is overflowing with talented youth that may not have the proper tools that could take their talent to the next level,” said Wong. “I am so grateful for The Creative City for jumping in to support the aspirations of my art students.”

The inaugural class of the Academy includes 15 high school students, some of which don’t own an iPad. Those who did not have the tablet had to rely on the learning center’s resources in order to complete their work.

The use of the device was called an integral component in helping students pursue their creative aspirations.

“Having their own iPad that they can take home and use beyond the classroom affords a complete experience with digital arts,” said Blangiardi.

