Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Open House: Chic urban unit in Honolulu and move-in-ready unit bordering Waikiki

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, your urban haven awaits in Royal Court! This spacious 2-Bedroom, 2 Bath unit offers an open floor plan, A/C, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer, and is located on a high floor to take advantage of the cityscape views from the lanai. This pet-friendly building offers a secured entrance and refreshing pool with bike and surfboard storage. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, beaches, night-life and entertainment, this chic lifestyle is perfect for the urban professional just minutes to Downtown Honolulu. Schedule your private showing today.

Next up, welcome home to Hale Ho Aloha which beautifully translates to house of friends. This unit is move-in ready! Remodeled in 2016 with brand new kitchen cabinets, counters, appliances, vinyl flooring, bathroom vanity & sink. Enjoy the beauty of living in this prime location in the established McCully & Moiliili neighborhood bordering Waikiki. Close to restaurants, parks, the McCully District Gym and Pool, Beaches, banks, stores, and both private and public schools. Includes secured covered parking stall & laundry on-site, this one won’t last long!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Health Department reported Wednesday night that a second Navy water well tested...
DOH: Petroleum levels more than double safe limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Jayden Bonilla was hospitalized from severe swelling after a shower.
Investigation into Navy’s tainted water extends to civilian housing project in Ewa Beach
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
GPS data now evidence against HPD officers accused of chasing car, fleeing crash scene
Navy mother Jamie Simic is hospitalized after drinking and smelling fumes from tainted Navy...
‘They failed us’: More people report hospitalizations from tainted Navy water
Honolulu city buses
Cyberattack disables access to online servers for operator of the city bus, Handi-Van

Latest News

Open House: Chic urban unit in Honolulu and move-in-ready home bordering Waikiki
Open House: Chic urban unit in Honolulu and move-in-ready unit bordering Waikiki
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
DOH raises awareness of teen vaping with new Escape the Vape commercial
Image: YouTube Koa Rothman
Guy's breaking news: Koa Rothman surfs big waves in Waimea, runs into Jason Momoa
Image: Hawaii News Now
Business Report: Highest rental car rates across the nation