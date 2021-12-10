Open House: Chic urban unit in Honolulu and move-in-ready unit bordering Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, your urban haven awaits in Royal Court! This spacious 2-Bedroom, 2 Bath unit offers an open floor plan, A/C, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer, and is located on a high floor to take advantage of the cityscape views from the lanai. This pet-friendly building offers a secured entrance and refreshing pool with bike and surfboard storage. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, beaches, night-life and entertainment, this chic lifestyle is perfect for the urban professional just minutes to Downtown Honolulu. Schedule your private showing today.

Next up, welcome home to Hale Ho Aloha which beautifully translates to house of friends. This unit is move-in ready! Remodeled in 2016 with brand new kitchen cabinets, counters, appliances, vinyl flooring, bathroom vanity & sink. Enjoy the beauty of living in this prime location in the established McCully & Moiliili neighborhood bordering Waikiki. Close to restaurants, parks, the McCully District Gym and Pool, Beaches, banks, stores, and both private and public schools. Includes secured covered parking stall & laundry on-site, this one won’t last long!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.