Once known as a hub for crime, concessions to come to Waikiki beach pavilions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews removed the green public benches from the beachfront pavilions in Waikiki on Thursday in an effort to deter crime.

For years the seating area has attracted a mix of tourists, residents and homeless people.

In 2019, the city put gates around the pavilions to keep people from sleeping on the benches overnight. Officials said the area was also a known hub for criminal activity.

In an effort to revitalize the area, all the pavilions will be used for concessions.

“So right now we have four pavilions and two are occupied,” said Nathan Serota of the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation. “In Section 1, there’s food and beverage and at Section 3 there’s scuba snorkel rental business, so we’re looking to fill in slots 2 and 4.”

There is no word yet on what those other two new concessions will be, but officials said they should be in place by early next year.

