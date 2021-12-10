Tributes
Once known as a hub for crime, concessions to come to Waikiki beach pavilions

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews removed the green public benches from the beachfront pavilions in Waikiki on Thursday in an effort to deter crime.

For years the seating area has attracted a mix of tourists, residents and homeless people.

In 2019, the city put gates around the pavilions to keep people from sleeping on the benches overnight. Officials said the area was also a known hub for criminal activity.

In an effort to revitalize the area, all the pavilions will be used for concessions.

“So right now we have four pavilions and two are occupied,” said Nathan Serota of the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation. “In Section 1, there’s food and beverage and at Section 3 there’s scuba snorkel rental business, so we’re looking to fill in slots 2 and 4.”

There is no word yet on what those other two new concessions will be, but officials said they should be in place by early next year.

