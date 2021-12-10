Monsanto pleads guilty to illegal pesticide use on Oahu corn fields

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monsanto pleaded guilty Thursday to 30 environmental crimes for illegal pesticide use on Oahu last year.

The company admitted to intentionally spraying the chemical glufosinate ammonium at its corn fields and then sending workers into the fields before it was safe.

Their punishment? Three years of probation.

They also have to pay an another $12 million and continue the compliance program with independent monitoring for another three years.

Monsanto also agreed to plead guilty to other felony charges for storing a banned pesticide on Maui.

“The conduct at issue in the agreement is unacceptable and contrary to the values and policies of the company, and we sincerely regret it,” Monsanto said, in a statement.

