Four days after a powerful storm, rural parts of Maui still cleaning up

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Clean up continues on Maui four days after a powerful storm rocked the island.

Several roads remain closed as crews work from sunup until sundown clearing out downed poles, uprooted trees, and other storm debris.

In Kula, parts of Kekaulike Avenue remain shut as heavy machinery work to create a path so people can get in and out of their properties.

“Right there where the machines are working right now, that’s where the driveway used to be,” said Kula resident Tomas Vila.

Heavy rain washed away Vila’s driveway Sunday night.

His front gate is now mangled and on the other side of Kekaulike Avenue.

“It was really, really, scary because there were logs and rocks and a lot of water coming down the mountain,” Vila said.

In order to get home, Vila has to climb through a giant mess.

“We hike over the pile of gravel over there and logs and we make it through,” he said. “But they’re working. They’ve been working hard for a few days now.”

Down on Lower Kula Road, workers are still scooping up mud.

“Today is major clean-up day,” said Kenneth Ventura. “Plug up all the drains and all. So big damage, big, big, damage.”

Ventura lived on Lower Kula Road for 80 years. He now rents out his old home. He said the house, his tenants, and his family members in the area are fine.

“They were scared. But I told them don’t worry, the house is really old but it’s a really strong built house,” Ventura said. “They said the house shook so much but now we know the house can take anything.”

Ventura said as of Thursday afternoon, his tenants and several others in Kula were still without water.

“It’s been days now since they could take a bath,” he said.

Maui County officials said there was another break in addition to the Hapapa Gulch break. However, final repairs were completed, the waterlines were flushed to clear them of dirt, and the lines were recharged with water, so customers should have water service restored.

