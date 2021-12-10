Longtime radio host, Hawaiian music preservationist Harry B. Soria Jr. dies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime Hawaii broadcaster Harry B. Soria Jr. has died.

As a third generation radio host, he founded Territorial Airwaves over 40 years ago. It came to be the longest-running Hawaiian radio show in the world.

Soria Jr. received numerous accolades for his dedication to preserve Hawaiian music including eight Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in the ‘Liner Notes of the Year’ and ‘Anthology of the Year categories.

Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Soria was a dedicated radio man who took great pride in sharing the stories behind vintage Hawaiian music.

“One thing about radio, when the record’s playing, that’s when you hear the real story. So the challenge is to, decades later, remember the story that was told off air by the person who has passed on, and share it with the contemporary audience in a meaningful way,” he told Leslie Wilcox in a 2019 PBS interview for Long Story Short.

Soria Jr. also often emceed islands events from parades to concerts and more.

His dedication to vintage music lives on through his recently founded non-profit, the Hawaiian Music Archives Foundation, which focuses on digitizing thousands of analog records.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.