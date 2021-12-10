Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

The iconic KFC 11 herbs and spices firelog is back

The iconic KFC firelog is available now.
The iconic KFC firelog is available now.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:32 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting all year for KFC’s iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on Walmart.com for about $16.

Besides having the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken fill your home during the holidays, you could also possibly win what the company calls a “once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation getaway.”

It will include a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky.

The company says to enter the giveaway, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information.

The deadline to enter is New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Health Department reported Wednesday night that a second Navy water well tested...
DOH: Petroleum levels more than double safe limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Jayden Bonilla was hospitalized from severe swelling after a shower.
Investigation into Navy’s tainted water extends to civilian housing project in Ewa Beach
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
GPS data now evidence against HPD officers accused of chasing car, fleeing crash scene
Navy mother Jamie Simic is hospitalized after drinking and smelling fumes from tainted Navy...
‘They failed us’: More people report hospitalizations from tainted Navy water
Honolulu city buses
Cyberattack disables access to online servers for operator of the city bus, Handi-Van

Latest News

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill
Bob Dole funeral service at National Cathedral
Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral
Navy mother Jamie Simic is hospitalized after drinking and smelling fumes from tainted Navy...
‘They failed us’: More people report hospitalizations from tainted water
Bob Dole funeral service at National Cathedral
Bob Dole funeral service at National Cathedral
In this Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Mercedes Benz company logo is shown a Mercedes Benz...
Gaming while driving: Tesla allows it, Mercedes does recall