Hawaii reports 5 COVID-related deaths, 170 new infections

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported five additional COVID-related fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll from the virus to 1,045.

The state also reported 170 new cases.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 88,825.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,367 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 118 were on Oahu
  • 23 on Maui
  • 10 on Hawaii Island
  • 5 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also 13 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

