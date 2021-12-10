Hawaii Island police investigate theft of valuable silver coins from Keeau home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are asking the community to keep an eye out for valuable silver coins.

Police said a large amount of Austrian Philharmonic and South African Krugerrand coins were stolen from a home on Makuu Drive in Keeau back in mid-October.

The coins are valuable for their silver content, and authorities worry they may be sold on the black market.

So far no word on any arrests tied to the case.

Police are continuing their theft investigation. Anyone who may stumble across one of the coins are urged to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

