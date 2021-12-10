GPS data now evidence against HPD officers accused of chasing car, fleeing crash scene

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Honolulu police officers have retained criminal defense attorneys as they prepare to face charges for a chase and crash that seriously injured five people.

They officers, who are also accused to failing to render aid, are on restricted duty.

Evidence gathered against them includes data from the Automatic Vehicle Localization application, which tracks officers on duty. Similar to what’s commonly called GPS, it determines an officer’s location, time, speed and direction, according to a Honolulu Police Department spokesperson.

On Sept. 12, the three officers allegedly started chasing a white sedan after it was cleared from a party at Maili Beach Park. The AVL, according to multiple sources, showed the officers were driving at high speeds ― near 100 miles an hour on Farrington Highway ― at various times during the chase.

Surveillance videos show the first car chasing the sedan was an unmarked subsidized vehicle and it was right behind the car. Two blue-and-white squad cars were a short distance behind.

The car went airborne and rolled near Orange Street. All five people in the car were thrown. Two people remain partially paralyzed: 15-year old Dayten Gouveia and 30-year old Jonaven Perkins-Sinipati.

Another boy lost sight in one eye, and two others are also still recovering from their injuries.

The AVL reportedly shows the three officers continue driving after the crash on Farrington Highway and then turning mauka, away from the injured occupants.

“They left the scene, they failed to render aid, which a little bit of aid could have gone a long way in this case,” said attorney Michael Stern, who represents Perkins-Sinapati and three other victims.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now the data from the officers tracking system also shows the officers driving back makai on Makaha Valley Road.

At the intersection with Farrington Highway, a store surveillance camera captured what looks like the unmarked car’s driver and the squad car driver close to each other.

“They’re speaking with each other, apparently trying to figure out, what are we going to do,” said Stern.

Attorney Eric Seitz, who represents Dayten Gouveia, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of his client and family and said he has trying to get information about the case, including insurance details to help with astronomical medical bills.

“Thus far, Corporation Counsel has refused to give us any information whatsoever,” said Seitz.

HPD said they have opened criminal and administrative investigations.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.