Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

GPS data now evidence against HPD officers accused of chasing car, fleeing crash scene

A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was already part of a civil rights lawsuit.(Witness)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:20 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Honolulu police officers have retained criminal defense attorneys as they prepare to face charges for a chase and crash that seriously injured five people.

They officers, who are also accused to failing to render aid, are on restricted duty.

Evidence gathered against them includes data from the Automatic Vehicle Localization application, which tracks officers on duty. Similar to what’s commonly called GPS, it determines an officer’s location, time, speed and direction, according to a Honolulu Police Department spokesperson.

On Sept. 12, the three officers allegedly started chasing a white sedan after it was cleared from a party at Maili Beach Park. The AVL, according to multiple sources, showed the officers were driving at high speeds ― near 100 miles an hour on Farrington Highway ― at various times during the chase.

Family of teen paralyzed in ‘atrocious’ crash sues city and HPD, alleging a cover-up
Surveillance video backs witness claims that officers pursued car before serious crash then fled scene

Surveillance videos show the first car chasing the sedan was an unmarked subsidized vehicle and it was right behind the car. Two blue-and-white squad cars were a short distance behind.

The car went airborne and rolled near Orange Street. All five people in the car were thrown. Two people remain partially paralyzed: 15-year old Dayten Gouveia and 30-year old Jonaven Perkins-Sinipati.

Another boy lost sight in one eye, and two others are also still recovering from their injuries.

The AVL reportedly shows the three officers continue driving after the crash on Farrington Highway and then turning mauka, away from the injured occupants.

“They left the scene, they failed to render aid, which a little bit of aid could have gone a long way in this case,” said attorney Michael Stern, who represents Perkins-Sinapati and three other victims.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now the data from the officers tracking system also shows the officers driving back makai on Makaha Valley Road.

At the intersection with Farrington Highway, a store surveillance camera captured what looks like the unmarked car’s driver and the squad car driver close to each other.

“They’re speaking with each other, apparently trying to figure out, what are we going to do,” said Stern.

Attorney Eric Seitz, who represents Dayten Gouveia, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of his client and family and said he has trying to get information about the case, including insurance details to help with astronomical medical bills.

“Thus far, Corporation Counsel has refused to give us any information whatsoever,” said Seitz.

HPD said they have opened criminal and administrative investigations.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Health Department reported Wednesday night that a second Navy water well tested...
DOH: Petroleum levels more than double safe limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Jayden Bonilla was hospitalized from severe swelling after a shower.
Investigation into Navy’s tainted water extends to civilian housing project in Ewa Beach
A 63-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into the H-1 zipper lane barrier, EMS...
Man, 63, dead after suffering apparent medical condition before H-1 crash
A landslide on Round Top Drive on Oahu sent dirt and debris crashing into a home.
Power outages, flood damage: As strong storm moves on, communities grapple with mess left behind
Huge fuel storage tanks at Red Hill have been a community concern for years. (Image: Navy)
Navy fights state order to shut down and empty Red Hill fuel tanks

Latest News

A National Park Service diver shows a hatch crewmen used to escape from the USS Utah as it...
In a first, National Park Service ‘live dive’ takes viewers to the wreckage of USS Utah
Despite a statement released by the Navy Thursday morning claiming water in its Aiea Halawa...
BWS says keeping Navy fuel out of aquifer will be a long-term challenge
Honolulu city buses
Cyberattack disables access to online servers for operator of the city bus, Handi-Van
Cyberattack disables access to online servers for operator of the city bus, Handi-Van
Cyberattack disables access to online servers for operator of the city bus, Handi-Van