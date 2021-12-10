Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trade winds will continue through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

A band of moisture and strong northeast winds associated with a cold front moving into the area could lead to a wet pattern returning for the first half of next week.

These winds will likely carry some showers into leeward areas, especially overnight through the morning periods.

A new long-period north swell will pick up starting late Sunday.

This swell may cause surf to eventually reach the High Surf Advisory threshold along most north facing shores around Tuesday.

The locally strong trade winds in the vicinity of, as well as upstream of the islands will produce slightly elevated, rough surf along most east facing shores through early next week.

