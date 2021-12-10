Tributes
LIVE: Samples of Navy’s Red Hill water shaft find petroleum levels up to 350 times safe limit

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:19 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Samples collected by the state Health Department at the Navy’s Red Hill water shaft found petroleum levels 66 to 350 times the safe limit for drinking, officials announced.

The results were the latest worrisome development in the tainted water crisis.

Legislators are holding a briefing Friday afternoon to discuss the issue.

WATCH LIVE:

Previously, the Navy confirmed it had found petroleum in the Red Hill water shaft. The Health Department also previously confirmed petroleum in the Navy’s Aiea-Halawa shaft.

But the latest results are the most dramatic to date, underscoring the scale of the contamination in a main drinking water source for the Navy’s system.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

The Red Hill shaft remains shut down.

Meanwhile, the state also said Friday that its tests confirmed trace levels of petroleum in water samples from the Aliamanu Child Development Center and at homes at the Aliamanu Military Reservation.

The state said the samples were collected Dec. 5 and analyzed at a lab in California.

  • Samples from the Red Hill shaft contained total petroleum hydrocarbons diesel range organics (TPH-d) that were 350 times the DOH Environmental Action Level for drinking water.
  • Officials said the lab found 140,000 parts per billion of TPH-d in the Red Hill sample. The DOH safe limit for the substance is 400 parts per billion.
  • The Red Hill shaft samples also tested positive for gasoline range organics (TPH-g) more than 66 times the safe levels set by the state Health Department.
  • Samples collected at the Aliamanu Child Development Center tested positive for trace levels of oil range organics that were under the threshold for drinking water to be considered unsafe.

Those on the Navy water system are being told not to use the water for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene. Navy water system users who smell fuel should also not use it for household chores.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

