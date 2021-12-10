Tributes
DOH expands boosters to those age 16 and 17 amid concerns of Omicron variant

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:08 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is expanding COVID booster shots to 16 and 17-year-olds following new guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said teens age 16 and 17 can get a booster after at least six months of receiving their two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

This new guidance comes as families and friends are expected to gather for the upcoming holidays and amid concerns of the Omicron variant

CDC said a booster shot can strengthen immunity against the virus and can likely prevent severe illness.

Officials also urge people to wear masks, avoid large gatherings and stay home from work or school when feeling sick to mitigate exposure and prevent the spread of COVID.

For more information or to schedule a vaccine appointment, click here.

