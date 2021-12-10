Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Congress pushes for construction of new missile defense radar in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:38 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Congress said it wants a new missile defense radar to be operating in Hawaii within seven years.

In a defense policy bill passed this week, the US House of Representatives directed the Missile Defense Agency to come up with a budget request to get the project going.

In the past, the Missile Defense Agency has asked for nearly $250 million.

The military has been evaluating two possible sites for the missile defense radar: Oahu’s Kahuku Training Area and Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Health Department reported Wednesday night that a second Navy water well tested...
DOH: Petroleum levels more than double safe limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Jayden Bonilla was hospitalized from severe swelling after a shower.
Investigation into Navy’s tainted water extends to civilian housing project in Ewa Beach
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
GPS data now evidence against HPD officers accused of chasing car, fleeing crash scene
Navy mother Jamie Simic is hospitalized after drinking and smelling fumes from tainted Navy...
‘They failed us’: More people report hospitalizations from tainted Navy water
Honolulu city buses
Cyberattack disables access to online servers for operator of the city bus, Handi-Van

Latest News

For the first time in two years, it is race week for the Honolulu Marathon .
The Honolulu Marathon is back this weekend, but not like you remember it
Despite a statement released by the Navy Thursday morning claiming water in its Aiea Halawa...
BWS says keeping Navy fuel out of aquifer will be a long-term challenge
A high school student receives the COVID vaccine at the Waipahu High School clinic.
DOH expands boosters to those age 16 and 17 amid concerns of Omicron variant
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Dec. 10, 2021)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Dec. 10, 2021)