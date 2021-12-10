Congress pushes for construction of new missile defense radar in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Congress said it wants a new missile defense radar to be operating in Hawaii within seven years.

In a defense policy bill passed this week, the US House of Representatives directed the Missile Defense Agency to come up with a budget request to get the project going.

In the past, the Missile Defense Agency has asked for nearly $250 million.

The military has been evaluating two possible sites for the missile defense radar: Oahu’s Kahuku Training Area and Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility.

