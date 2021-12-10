Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president

President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on the latest developments related to the omicron variant.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office.

Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the segment.

Biden has made two previous appearances on the show. He bantered with Fallon in April 2020, a week before he became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, and in September 2016, toward the end of his eight years as vice president.

Biden is suffering from a steep drop in the polls and has been under pressure to engage more with the media.

He has been trying to improve his standing with the public by traveling around the country to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law, money that will be used to repair roads and bridges and lay down high-speed internet across the country.

The president also has been trying to rally public support for a separate social welfare and climate bill that has stalled in the Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Health Department reported Wednesday night that a second Navy water well tested...
DOH: Petroleum levels more than double safe limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Jayden Bonilla was hospitalized from severe swelling after a shower.
Investigation into Navy’s tainted water extends to civilian housing project in Ewa Beach
A 63-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into the H-1 zipper lane barrier, EMS...
Man, 63, dead after suffering apparent medical condition before H-1 crash
A landslide on Round Top Drive on Oahu sent dirt and debris crashing into a home.
Power outages, flood damage: As strong storm moves on, communities grapple with mess left behind
Huge fuel storage tanks at Red Hill have been a community concern for years. (Image: Navy)
Navy fights state order to shut down and empty Red Hill fuel tanks

Latest News

A National Park Service diver shows a hatch crewmen used to escape from the USS Utah as it...
In a first, National Park Service ‘live dive’ takes viewers to the wreckage of USS Utah
In wake of well shutdowns, BWS asks residents to use water wisely to avoid restrictions
In wake of well shutdowns, BWS asks residents to use water wisely to avoid restrictions
Elizabeth Dole places her head on her husband's casket on Thursday as Bob Dole is lying in...
Bob Dole lying in state at US Capitol; Biden honors ‘giant of our history’
Um, Alexa, what's wrong with you?
What the Tech: How Alexa (fooled by your tech-savvy kids) ruined Christmas