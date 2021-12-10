Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Army to families impacted by tainted water: Prepare to be displaced for 6 to 8 weeks

The Navy said clean up efforts are underway as it has gotten the green light from the Health...
The Navy said clean up efforts are underway as it has gotten the green light from the Health Department to conduct flushes to restore its contaminated water system.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:35 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army families displaced from their homes because of the tainted water crisis won’t be able to return for six to eight weeks ― under a best case scenario.

Families were given the news Friday morning at a U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii town hall.

BWS says keeping Navy fuel out of aquifer will be a long-term challenge

It was not immediately clear if Navy families are being given a similar message.

“We’re not going to be able to move you back into your homes for Christmas,” said Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan. at the town hall. He added compensation would be made available to families to offset costs.

Also at the town hall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers outlined a plan to clean the water system that includes flushing the taps, installing filtration and regularly testing the water.

The state Health Department says tests have found high levels of petroleum in the Navy’s Aiea-Halawa well. Samples from some taps have also come back positive for petroleum.

The Board of Water Supply says its system remains safe.

But there is rising concern that the petroleum could travel to the public system’s aquifer.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Health Department reported Wednesday night that a second Navy water well tested...
DOH: Petroleum levels more than double safe limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Jayden Bonilla was hospitalized from severe swelling after a shower.
Investigation into Navy’s tainted water extends to civilian housing project in Ewa Beach
A Honolulu police officer accused of running a car off the road in Makaha last month was...
GPS data now evidence against HPD officers accused of chasing car, fleeing crash scene
Navy mother Jamie Simic is hospitalized after drinking and smelling fumes from tainted Navy...
‘They failed us’: More people report hospitalizations from tainted water
Honolulu city buses
Cyberattack disables access to online servers for operator of the city bus, Handi-Van

Latest News

Digital Art students received iPads thanks to a grant from The Creative City Fund.
These creative kids at Palama Settlement got an early Christmas gift
City crews removed the green public benches from the beachfront pavilions in Waikiki on Thursday.
Once known as a hub for crime, concessions to come to Waikiki beach pavilions
HNN News Brief (Dec. 10, 2021)
HNN News Brief (Dec. 10, 2021)
Navy mother Jamie Simic is hospitalized after drinking and smelling fumes from tainted Navy...
‘They failed us’: More people report hospitalizations from tainted water