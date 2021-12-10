Army to families impacted by tainted water: Prepare to be displaced for 6 to 8 weeks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army families displaced from their homes because of the tainted water crisis won’t be able to return for six to eight weeks ― under a best case scenario.

Families were given the news Friday morning at a U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii town hall.

It was not immediately clear if Navy families are being given a similar message.

“We’re not going to be able to move you back into your homes for Christmas,” said Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan. at the town hall. He added compensation would be made available to families to offset costs.

Also at the town hall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers outlined a plan to clean the water system that includes flushing the taps, installing filtration and regularly testing the water.

The state Health Department says tests have found high levels of petroleum in the Navy’s Aiea-Halawa well. Samples from some taps have also come back positive for petroleum.

The Board of Water Supply says its system remains safe.

But there is rising concern that the petroleum could travel to the public system’s aquifer.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.