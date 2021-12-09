Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.
The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.(Time Magazine, LLC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time Magazine has named Simone Biles as “Athlete of the Year.”

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.

At the time, Biles said she had “the twisties,” a block where her mind and body weren’t in sync during her routine.

The 24-year-old cheered on her team from the sidelines instead of risking injury.

She still ended the Olympics with two medals, a team silver and a bronze in balance beam.

This year, Biles also spoke out about being sexually abused by former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Other athletes say her decision to discuss her challenges openly showed the world that athletes are humans, too.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tests showed a level of 920 parts per billion of total petroleum contaminants, which far...
Diesel fuel levels more than double DOH limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Jayden Bonilla was hospitalized from severe swelling after a shower.
DOH investigates water-related illness at former military housing in Ewa Beach
A 63-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into the H-1 zipper lane barrier, EMS...
Man, 63, dead after suffering apparent medical condition before H-1 crash
A landslide on Round Top Drive on Oahu sent dirt and debris crashing into a home.
Power outages, flood damage: As strong storm moves on, communities grapple with mess left behind
Huge fuel storage tanks at Red Hill have been a community concern for years. (Image: Navy)
Navy fights state order to shut down and empty Red Hill fuel tanks

Latest News

FILE - Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey...
Starbucks workers vote to unionize in Buffalo, N.Y.
Kahala Mall's newly renovated movie theater has reopened after severe weather and flooding.
Kahala Mall’s newly renovated theater reopens after temporary closure due to floods
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and...
US expands Pfizer COVID boosters, opens extra dose to age 16
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
NY attorney general seeks Trump’s testimony in civil probe