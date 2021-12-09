Police in Kona beef up narcotics unit to combat growing fentanyl problem

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police nearly doubled the number of officers in their narcotics and vice unit in Kona recently.

The unit grew from eight in July to 14, with three additional K9 units.

It’s part of the department’s efforts to combat the growing drug problem in the area that now includes fentanyl.

“Since July, we’re recovering fentanyl almost on a daily basis,” said Lt. Edwin Buyten of the police department’s vice section.

The powerful, synthetic opioid is being blamed for a jump in overdoses and deaths statewide.

Fentanyl is being recovered in powder and pill forms.

Last month, police in Kona arrested 28-year-old Keoni Cassidy. He is charged with 16 offenses, including promoting a dangerous drug and gun crimes.

Keoni Cassidy (Hawaii County Police Dept.)

Police said he had Fentanyl pressed pills disguised as other prescription opioids, in addition to a large rock of meth and different kinds of heroin.

Some of the drugs police tied to Cassidy (Hawaii County Police Department)

Cassidy also had a shotgun and ammunition, according to Hawaii County’s Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

Narcotics officers said they are used to seeing the meth and heroin when making busts, but fentanyl is noticeably increasing.

“The change came pretty quickly,” said Buyten.

The Big Island joins other counties that have seen a sharp jump in its use and abuse of drugs.

The Kauai Police Department put out an alert in September, after seeing a rise in opioid overdoses.

Two women had to be treated with Narcan when KPD officers found them unconscious in a park.

Kauai police officers use Narcan to save two women who overdosed (Kauai Police Department)

Narcan is a medicine that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Maui patrol officers have been carrying Narcan for years and have also used it to save people, including a teen girl who was unconscious when her family found her.

MPD officer uses Narcan to save a teen who overdosed (None)

Hawaii County equipped about 200 officers with Narcan this year.

Buyten said increases in the use of fentanyl usually come with heroin spikes.

“It’s a lot stronger than heroin, deadlier than heroin. Once it was presented into the community, there was a want for it,” he said.

The police department has been working with postal inspectors to intercept the drugs before it gets into the population, but most of the fentanyl is being recovered on the streets.

