Operations still on hold at Red Hill underground storage tanks amid ongoing water crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cease of operations at the underground Red Hill storage tanks continue as Navy officials investigate the source of water contamination impacting more than 90,000 people on Oahu.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro directed the pause until the investigation is complete.

Petroleum products have been found tainting the water, making it unsafe for people to consume or use for daily needs.

“The safety, health and well-being of our service members, civilians, contractors, their families and our communities here in Oahu is of the utmost importance to me,” Del Toro said. “This is not acceptable and the Department of the Navy will take every action to identify and remedy this issue. We will continue to coordinate with federal, state and local entities to restore safe drinking water to the community.”

This formal announcement by the Navy comes two day after the state ordered the Navy to suspend operations and remove all of the fuel. The Navy initially pushed back.

The Red Hill and Halawa wells will continue to be isolated until the problem is solved.

On Wednesday, upset residents and advocates staged a protest against the Navy’s handling of the water crisis.

The Navy says they will continue to work with federal, state and Native Hawaiian organizations to address the issues.

“Our people will always be our first priority. Their safety is paramount,” Secretary Del Toro said. “We are aiming for a new normal: One where this never happens again. The Department is determined and committed to making the necessary changes.”

This story will be updated.

