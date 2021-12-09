Navy’s newest warship pays homage to war hero Sen. Daniel K. Inouye

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With a gun salute, polish and pageantry, the USS Daniel Inouye was officially commissioned and brought to life in a ceremony at Pearl Harbor Wednesday.

“USS Daniel K. Inouye, welcome to the Pacific, the focus of America’s future and well-being,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Several hundred guests attended the event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam where speakers paid tribute to the late U.S. senator and WWII hero.

His son, Ken Inouye, spoke of his father’s dedication to sacrifice and service.

“My father was all about trying to build bridges, trying to find the commonality between people,” he said.

The ship is a state-of-the-art fighting vessel stocked with offensive and defensive weapons. It’s also a floating museum, holding Inouye’s personal items that tell his inspiring story of service and sacrifice.

“There’s a commissioning committee that is formed beforehand. They will go out and look for things that are related to the namesake of the ship,” said Sam Cox, director of the Naval History and Heritage Command.

Bath Iron Works built the 510-foot-long guided missile destroyer. DDG 118 joins a long list of landmarks, structures and military hardware named after Inouye.

“Today our international airport, a major highway on Hawaii island, an F22 Raptor at Hickam Air Force Base and a light house on Kauai, various building’s across the state, a container ship, all bear the Inouye name,” U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele said.

The ship will be manned by a crew of about 300 officers and sailors. In a Navy tradition, they ran aboard.

“Like Sen. Inouye, every member of this crew represents that which is strong and good about the United States of America. Today you stand as freedom’s torch throughout the world,” Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said.

Inouye was awarded the Medal of Honor for his service with the Army’s 442nd Regimental Combat Team. His granddaughter, Maggie, gave the official command.

“Officers and crew of USS Daniel Inouye, man our ship and bring her to life!” she ordered.

The ship borrowed its ‘Go for Broke!’ motto from the 442. The Navy now proudly takes that saying to sea.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.