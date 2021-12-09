LIVE: Board of Water Supply discusses state’s latest findings in tainted water probe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon following worrisome new findings about petroleum in the Navy’s water system.

On Wednesday night, the state Health Department reported that a second Navy water well tested positive for high levels of fuel contamination.

The Navy is disputing the state’s findings, however.

In response to the state’s report, the Board of Water Supply shut down two of its own wells — the Aiea well along with the Halawa well, which together supply about 1.85 million gallons per day to the public.

The Board of Water Supply previously stopped using its Halawa shaft.

