Kahala Mall’s newly renovated theater reopens after temporary closure due to floods

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maintenance crews at Kahala Mall are still cleaning up after this week’s storm. Several machines were placed throughout the shopping center, blowing out moisture and preventing water damage at the Ewa wing.

While most of its tenants weren’t impacted, the Consolidated Theatres was closed temporarily as a safety precaution.

The movie theater, which had been shut down for nearly two years due to renovations, reopened just last month in time for the busy Christmas shopping season.

“While it is disappointing to have to close for even one day following our long-anticipated reopening at this location, it is far more important that everyone keeps safe in these challenging weather conditions,” said Marketing and Events Manager Kyler Kokubun.

Kokobun said that water didn’t reach the theater space and only came up to the lobby, which is primarily tile.

Staff are excited to welcome back movie-goers to the updated theater.

The Kahala Mall location now has the largest kitchen of all Consolidated Theatres’ locations with more healthy options as well as beer, wine and some pre-mixed alcohol drinks.

