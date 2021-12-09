‘It’s just a mess’: Kula residents are in need of help as many still without water, power

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major clean-up efforts continue on Maui as residents recover from Sunday night’s storm.

Families in Kula say they need help cleaning up debris almost as high as their roofs.

“It’s just a mess,” said Kula resident Liz McGain.

McGain said there is normally a gulch near her home on Lower Kula Road that makes a path for floodwaters to flow past her property.

However, she said Sunday’s storm was like no other.

“Trees, full-sized Eucalyptus trees came down from Polipoli, created a big dam like 30-feet high and diverted all that water straight on to our property and our neighbor’s property next door. Their place is unlivable,” McGain said.

McGain is talking about Naomi Kamakau-Sakugawa home. It is covered in storm debris.

Three days later, she is still rattled.

“It was a life-or-death situation for sure,” said Kamakau-Sakugawa.

Kamakau-Sakugawa took video from her vehicle Sunday night as she tried to flee from the flood with her 2-year-old son.

“You see the river rushing side by you. You have the neighbors up there, ‘SOS! Save us! Save us!’ We can’t even save ourselves!” Kamakau-Sakugawa said.

Kamakau-Sakugawa said she’s lucky to be alive. However, she no longer has a home and doesn’t know how long it will take to clean up all the mess.

“We need help,” she said. “Help to clear this. Our house is flooded. We have to rip out the dry wall. It’s already starting to smell like mold. I have a 2-year-old son. It’s not livable.”

As of Wednesday night, parts of Kula were still without power and water. Families are filling up their own containers from water tankers around the area and trying their best to get back to normal.

To help these residents out, call (808) 640-1528.

