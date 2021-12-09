Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘It’s just a mess’: Kula residents are in need of help as many still without water, power

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:33 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major clean-up efforts continue on Maui as residents recover from Sunday night’s storm.

Families in Kula say they need help cleaning up debris almost as high as their roofs.

“It’s just a mess,” said Kula resident Liz McGain.

McGain said there is normally a gulch near her home on Lower Kula Road that makes a path for floodwaters to flow past her property.

However, she said Sunday’s storm was like no other.

“Trees, full-sized Eucalyptus trees came down from Polipoli, created a big dam like 30-feet high and diverted all that water straight on to our property and our neighbor’s property next door. Their place is unlivable,” McGain said.

McGain is talking about Naomi Kamakau-Sakugawa home. It is covered in storm debris.

Three days later, she is still rattled.

“It was a life-or-death situation for sure,” said Kamakau-Sakugawa.

Kamakau-Sakugawa took video from her vehicle Sunday night as she tried to flee from the flood with her 2-year-old son.

“You see the river rushing side by you. You have the neighbors up there, ‘SOS! Save us! Save us!’ We can’t even save ourselves!” Kamakau-Sakugawa said.

Kamakau-Sakugawa said she’s lucky to be alive. However, she no longer has a home and doesn’t know how long it will take to clean up all the mess.

“We need help,” she said. “Help to clear this. Our house is flooded. We have to rip out the dry wall. It’s already starting to smell like mold. I have a 2-year-old son. It’s not livable.”

As of Wednesday night, parts of Kula were still without power and water. Families are filling up their own containers from water tankers around the area and trying their best to get back to normal.

To help these residents out, call (808) 640-1528.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was slow-moving late Monday night as rains pummeled Oahu .
Oahu’s flash flood warning expires, but threat of severe weather remains
A landslide on Round Top Drive on Oahu sent dirt and debris crashing into a home.
Power outages, flood damage: As strong storm moves on, communities grapple with mess left behind
Officer Brandon Saffeels is being investigated.
Ex-Maui police officer convicted of federal crimes arrested again in child sex sting
State radar on Tuesday morning.
Forecast: Threat of rain is winding down, Kauai remains under a Flood Watch but likely won’t receive substantial rain with the kona low moving away from the state
Huge fuel storage tanks at Red Hill have been a community concern for years. (Image: Navy)
Navy fights state order to shut down and empty Red Hill fuel tanks

Latest News

'It's just a mess': Kula residents are in need of help as many still without water,...
Kula Flood Damages
Tests showed a level of 920 parts per billion of total petroleum contaminants, which far...
Diesel fuel levels more than double DOH limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Diesel fuel levels more than double DOH limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Diesel fuel levels more than double DOH limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Diesel fuel levels more than double DOH limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa Shaft
Diesel fuel levels more than double DOH limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa Shaft