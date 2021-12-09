‘I was worried’: Boys rescued from raging Palolo stream recount terrifying experience

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two boys pulled from the Palolo stream after getting trapped in raging flood waters Monday talked about the ordeal, and how they got into the life-threatening predicament.

Jarvis Aunu, 10, and Belley Edmond, 9, aren’t exactly sure how long they were in the water. But they estimate it was at least 10 minutes.

They said if it weren’t for first responders, they might not have been able to get out on their own.

Cell phone video captured one of the boys clinging to a firefighter about 3 p.m. Monday, moments before he was hoisted out of the Palolo stream to safety.

Tuesday afternoon, all five boys involved in the rescue were doing much better. Back to playing with friends and eager to tell their story.

“It came up this high,” Aunu said pointing to his calf. “It was raging.”

The boys had just gotten out of school and decided to go check out the stream that runs through their neighborhood with three other friends.

It wasn’t long before a couple of them decided to get in.

“I got swept away immediately,” Aunu said.

Belley Edmond was still on shore when he says he heard one of his friends screaming.

“I was worried,” he said. “He was saying, ‘help, help!’”

So he tried to -- but quickly realized he couldn’t.

“Me and this guy jump in and we hit our head,” Edmond said.

The boys said the bottom of the canal was slick. “It was shallow but heavy current,” Aunu said. He says every time he’d try to get out, “When I stand up, boom I fall down.”

Edmond admits he was nervous. The boys struggled against the current until firefighters arrived.

“Then they boost us up and we climbed over the school gate,” Aunu said.

Besides being cold and having some scratches on their feet, medics confirm all five boys were OK.

Afterwards, Aunu said they had to face some tough questions.

“They (the firefighters) asked us what we were doing in there,” he said. “They told me not to go there again.” Directions the boys say they won’t soon forget.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.