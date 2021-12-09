Head coach Todd Graham addresses recent criticism of toxic culture within UH football

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for the Rainbow Warriors football team with multiple players opting to transfer from the program and complaints of a toxic environment for players.

In an article published by the SFGate.com, anonymous players expressed their frustrations with Head Coach Todd Graham, accusing the second year head man of the verbal lashing of players and the general lack of team morale in the locker room.

The scathing review of the team was quickly picked up by national sites like Yahoo and the sporting news.

When asked about the claims, coach Graham admitted that improvements need to be made.

“I want to be a role model for our players and we ask them to be coach able and I think you’ve got to be humble and you’ve got to have self awareness and gotta have self improvement.” Coach Graham told reporters. “Obviously our staff, we talked about that were committed to doing things the right way and we know we do things the right way.”

In the aftermath of the article, coach Graham held multiple team meetings and individual conversations with players in order to address the notion that ‘he doesn’t care about them’ head on.

“That’s the only way to do it and one of the things I believe in is one-on-one personal relationships.” Coach Graham said. “That way more guys are comfortable in those settings and through their leadership and being able to express themselves.”

Players agreed it was necessary to talk it out now.

“I think they need to be addressed, obviously it got out to social media, so now it think its our jobs as leaders to you know come together and address these problems.” Defensive back Khoury Bethley said. “Meet with the coaches so that we can get this handled and move on.”

“You know it could’ve been handled better.” Offensive lineman Ilm Manning said. “It could’ve been handled better, what were doing now is just trying to enjoy practice and stuff , trying to enjoy this bowl game.”

Despite all of the turmoil lately, the ‘Bows season isn’t done just yet as they are set for a Christmas Eve clash with Memphis in the Hawaii Bowl.

