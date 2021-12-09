Tributes
Hawaii sees 143 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 143 new coronavirus cases and one additional death on Thursday.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 88,655.

With one more fatality, Hawaii’s death toll now stands at 1,040.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,250 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 98 were on Oahu
  • 21 on Maui
  • 13 on Hawaii Island
  • 8 on Kauai

There were also three people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

