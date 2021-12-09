Governor appoints Holly Shikada to serve as state’s next attorney general

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige appointed Holly Shikada on Wednesday to serve as the next state attorney general.

Shikada would replace Clare Connors, who was confirmed as Hawaii’s US attorney on Tuesday by the US Senate. Connors’s resignation takes effect at the end of Friday.

Since March, Shikada has been Connors’s first deputy. She has also worked with the Attorney General’s Office for 30 years.

Shikada received her bachelors degree in accounting from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and earned her law degree from the William S. Richardson School of Law.

Her appointment is awaiting approval from the state Senate.

