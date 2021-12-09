Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds to persist through the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds remain in the forecast through the weekend as high pressure builds far north of the Hawaii region. Mostly fair weather conditions are expected through Sunday with periods of passing showers over windward and mountain areas favoring the overnight to early morning hours. A weakening cold front will drift into the islands from the north early next week enhancing shower activity across the state. High pressure building in behind this fading front will produce windy trade winds across the region from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Surf along north facing shores will remain small into the weekend. A small, north-northwest, medium- period swell should arrive later Thursday, then linger into the weekend. Another north swell is due on Sunday with near advisory level wave heights. Surf along east facing shores will trend up Thursday, then continue at above average levels through early next week due to the strong trades expected.

