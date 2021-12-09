Episode 91: Lighting Up Lives with Anna Marie Watkins

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Kai woman is cheering people up during the holidays with her colorful, ever-changing tree art! This week on ‘Muthaship’ we talk to Anna Marie Watkins about how something so simple brings so much joy and happiness to so many people!

