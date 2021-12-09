Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Episode 91: Lighting Up Lives with Anna Marie Watkins

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Kai woman is cheering people up during the holidays with her colorful, ever-changing tree art! This week on ‘Muthaship’ we talk to Anna Marie Watkins about how something so simple brings so much joy and happiness to so many people!

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Health Department reported Wednesday night that a second Navy water well tested...
DOH: Petroleum levels more than double safe limits found in Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft
Jayden Bonilla was hospitalized from severe swelling after a shower.
DOH investigates water-related illness at former military housing in Ewa Beach
A 63-year-old man was critically injured after crashing into the H-1 zipper lane barrier, EMS...
Man, 63, dead after suffering apparent medical condition before H-1 crash
A landslide on Round Top Drive on Oahu sent dirt and debris crashing into a home.
Power outages, flood damage: As strong storm moves on, communities grapple with mess left behind
Huge fuel storage tanks at Red Hill have been a community concern for years. (Image: Navy)
Navy fights state order to shut down and empty Red Hill fuel tanks

Latest News

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 90: Pedal Power With Lori McCarney and Malia Harunaga
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 89: Gobbling It Up with Da’ Muthas
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 88: Discovering Love Again With Sarah Beppu
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 87: Surfing Moms with Elizabeth Madin and Anna Shoemaker